Myanmar junta airstrike on school in Arakan kills at least 18

At least 18 civilians, including children, were killed and 20 others injured on Friday when junta forces carried out an airstrike in Rakhine State, western Myanmar, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The junta forces bombed a private boarding school in Thayat Tabin Village in Arakan Army-controlled Kyauktaw township, Rakhine (Arakan) state.

​​​​​​​Myanmar has witnessed prolonged ethnic armed clashes since the junta took power in 2021.

However, the junta has decided to hold general elections on Dec. 28 later this year.

News.Az