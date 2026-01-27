Myanmar raises Nipah virus alert, issues travel advice

In a statement, the ministry said it is increasing vigilance because Myanmar has a large population of fruit bats, which are the virus’s primary natural hosts, and shares borders with countries where Nipah outbreaks have been reported in the past, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The ministry advised the public to avoid non-essential travel to areas currently affected by the virus, including India’s West Bengal. Travelers who are already in affected regions were urged to limit visits to hospitals and other places where large numbers of sick people may be present, unless absolutely necessary.

Health authorities warned that travelers who develop suspected symptoms after visiting affected areas — such as high fever, severe headache, cough, breathing difficulties, confusion, or drowsiness — should immediately report to airport health units or health officials at border entry and exit points.

The ministry added that anyone experiencing such symptoms within 14 days of returning from an affected area should promptly seek medical care at the nearest health facility and clearly inform healthcare providers about their recent travel history to ensure timely testing and treatment.

In addition, the public was encouraged to report any suspected symptoms among family members returning from affected countries, as well as any unusual deaths of animals such as pigs or bats in their communities, to local health authorities without delay.