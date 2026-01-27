Sri Lanka on alert after Nipah virus cases in India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sri Lanka has intensified monitoring and preparedness measures following reports of a cluster of Nipah virus infections in India’s eastern state of West Bengal, as health authorities across parts of Asia increase vigilance over the developing situation.

Health officials said Sri Lanka is closely tracking developments at the regional level and remains in contact with international health surveillance and monitoring systems, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Authorities stressed that no Nipah virus cases have been detected in the country so far, but noted that preparedness protocols are in place should the situation change.

The heightened alert follows confirmation by Indian authorities of at least five Nipah virus infections in West Bengal, including cases involving healthcare workers. The reports have prompted several countries in the region to strengthen preventive and screening measures, particularly at international airports and other key points of entry.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease that can be transmitted from animals to humans and, in some cases, through human-to-human contact. It is classified as a priority pathogen by the World Health Organization because of its epidemic potential and the severity of the illness it can cause. Previous outbreaks of the virus have been linked to high fatality rates, typically ranging from 40% to 75%.

