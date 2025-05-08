N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch, likely involving multiple short-range ballistic missiles, from the North's eastern coastal city of Wonsan at around 8:10 am, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Our military has bolstered surveillance against an additional launch and maintains a full readiness posture while closely sharing information on the North's ballistic missiles with the United States and Japan," the JCS said in a notice to reporters.

Thursday's launch came about two months after the North fired multiple ballistic missiles, presumed to be close-range ones, on March 10 as South Korea and the U.S. launched their joint springtime military drills. It also marked the North's second ballistic missile launch since U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January.

North Korea has refrained from major provocations this year following Trump's return and amid its deepening military cooperation with Russia.

The North, which has a track record of staging weapons tests in response to combined drills by Seoul and Washington, has opted to issue more rhetoric this year rather than conduct major provocations, such as those involving long-range ballistic missiles, experts said.