"North Korea is preparing to send Russia more than 100 artillery systems to be used in its war against Ukraine," News.az reports citing the Telegraph.

Kyrylo Budano, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, said that Pyongyang was gearing up to double the number of artillery systems it has sent to the border region of Kursk. The 170mm M1989 Koksan howitzers, among the longest-range artillery systems in the world, are known as “juche cannons”.Lt Gen Budanov said that over the past three months, Kim Jong-un had already given Moscow at least 120 North Korean-made M1989 Koksans, as well as another 120 of its M1991 multiple-launch rocket systems.Meanwhile, Western sources claim that North Korea has lost about 1,000 soldiers so far in the Russia-Ukraine war.

