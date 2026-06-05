US military intercepts sanctioned vessel in Indian Ocean

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US forces have executed a high-seas operation to board a sanctioned, stateless tanker in the Indian Ocean, according to the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM).

The military command announced that forces conducted a "maritime interdiction and right-of-visit boarding" of the vessel, identified as the MT DAVINA. While the overnight operation took place within INDOPACOM's area of responsibility, officials have not yet disclosed specific details regarding the ship's crew, cargo, or its intended destination, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The raid is part of an aggressive, ongoing campaign to dismantle illegal maritime supply chains. The military explicitly noted that the action targets groups and vessels supplying material support to Iran.

In its statement, INDOPACOM warned that sanctioned entities will no longer be allowed to exploit international shipping lanes to evade global restrictions, declaring that international waters cannot be used as a shield by illicit actors. The Department of War added that it will continue to actively deny these vessels freedom of maneuver across the maritime domain. No injuries, detentions, or formal seizures have been reported so far.

News.Az