Japan's oldest Amur tiger dies at age 20

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Kai, Japan’s oldest Amur tiger, has passed away at the age of 20 at the Fukuoka Zoo, city officials confirmed.

The male tiger was found motionless in his outdoor enclosure on Thursday morning and is believed to have died of old age. Born in May 2006 at a zoo in Shizuoka Prefecture, Kai was transferred to Fukuoka Zoo the following year, where he spent nearly 19 years and became one of the country's most beloved big cats, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Zoo officials noted that Kai’s health had been in decline since February due to a loss of appetite and fading physical strength. He was removed from public display in March for dedicated medical care and monitoring. While he showed temporary signs of improvement and returned to an outdoor area in late May, his condition remained fragile.

Amur tigers—also known as Siberian tigers—are classified as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, facing ongoing threats from habitat loss and poaching. Kai's long life represents an impressive milestone for the species in captivity. Following his passing, an 18-year-old female named Miruru at the Tokuyama Zoo in Yamaguchi Prefecture is now believed to be Japan's oldest living Amur tiger.

News.Az