Naoya Inoue vs David Picasso: Time, PPV and how to watch

+ ↺ − 16 px

Naoya Inoue returns to the ring early Saturday to defend his undisputed super bantamweight title against unbeaten Mexican contender David Picasso in a high-profile bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Known as “The Monster,” Inoue enters the fight as a heavy favorite despite facing a younger, taller opponent. The Japanese star is 31-0 with 27 knockouts and has won world titles across four weight divisions, establishing himself as one of boxing’s elite pound-for-pound fighters, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Picasso, 25, brings a perfect 32-0-1 record into his first world title fight. Standing three inches taller than Inoue, the Mexican challenger is known for his high-volume punching style rather than raw knockout power, setting up a classic contrast in approaches.

The bout will be streamed globally on DAZN pay-per-view, with the main card starting in the early morning hours for US viewers. The main event ring walks are expected around 7:57 a.m. ET.

Beyond the title defense, the stakes are high for Inoue. A victory would keep him on track for a potential super fight against fellow Japanese star Junto Nakatani, a three-division world champion who has moved up to super bantamweight and is also competing on Saturday’s card.

Despite his dominance, Inoue has shown vulnerability in recent fights, having been knocked down twice in his last five bouts. However, both times he responded emphatically, securing stoppage victories and reinforcing his reputation as one of boxing’s most dangerous finishers.

With championship belts, pound-for-pound rankings, and future mega-fights on the line, Inoue vs Picasso is shaping up as one of the most anticipated boxing events of the year.

News.Az