NATO announces new $2.53B ammunition support to Ukraine

NATO chief on Thursday announced that NATO signed framework contracts for €2.4 billion ($2.53 billion) for key ammunition for Ukraine, News.az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Speaking at a news conference in Kyiv after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said €1 billion of the €2.4 billion are "firm orders."

"This covers capabilities of 1.55mm artillery, anti-tank guided missiles, and main battle tank ammunition. This will help allies refill their stocks while continuing to supply Ukraine," he said.

Stoltenberg reiterated NATO's support to Ukraine – which has expressed a desire to join the alliance – saying: "Ukraine's future is in NATO."

"As we work together to prepare you for that future, NATO stands with Ukraine for as long as it takes," he emphasized.

Stoltenberg also said that the war in Ukraine has to end with Kyiv's victory and that "peace at any price would be no peace at all."

Asked about Russian missiles allegedly falling near Ukraine's border with NATO member Romania, Stoltenberg said "there was no evidence such strikes were a deliberate attack on Romania" but condemned them as "reckless" and "destabilizing."

For his part, Zelenskyy thanked Stoltenberg for the support, adding that it is particularly important when some voices call for ending military support for Ukraine.

Commenting on media reports claiming that Iran is supplying missiles to Russia that are then used to strike Ukraine's territory, Zelenskyy said there is no evidence of these claims.

News.Az