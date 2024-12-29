NATO develops response strategy to possible Russian hybrid attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO develops a response strategy to Russia's possible destructive "hybrid attacks", NATO Assistant Secretary General James Appathurai said in an interview with Sky News, News.az reports.

He noted that in recent years, NATO member states have faced an increase in the number of attacks on critical infrastructure, which, according to intelligence, may be of Russian origin.Appathurai stressed that there is a real risk that one of the attacks could cause significant human casualties or serious economic damage.

