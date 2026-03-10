UAE’s largest refinery halts production after drone attack

The UAE said earlier that it was dealing with a blaze following a drone attack at a facility in the Ruwais industrial zone, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

Adnoc is developing the Ruwais complex as a major hub as the company pushes into trading refined fuels and builds a global chemicals and natural gas business. The industrial city along the Arabian Gulf about 250km (155 miles) from Abu Dhabi city is a vast industrial area.

Adnoc is building a LNG export terminal at Ruwais and the town is also the site of chemical maker Borouge Plc and fertilizer producer Fertiglobe PJSC, both of which are Adnoc’s units.

The UAE’s other main refinery is in Dubai, while emirates like Sharjah and Fujairah have smaller conversion units mainly built to process heavy crudes or fuel oil.