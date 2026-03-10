New York City debates historic $30 minimum wage plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The New York City Council will consider a bill that would raise the minimum wage in the city to nearly double the current $17 rate.

Employers with more than 500 employees would pay workers $20 an hour by 2027 and $30 an hour by 2030, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Companies with less than 500 workers would hit this mark by 2032.

This would make minimum wage the highest in the nation.

Council Member Sandra Nurse, who sponsored the bill, said the existing rate leaves too many New Yorkers in poverty.

It is believed the legislation will be introduced to the Council on Tuesday.

Council Member Sandra Nurse, who sponsored the bill, said the existing rate leaves too many New Yorkers in poverty.

It is believed the legislation will be introduced to the Council on Tuesday.

News.Az