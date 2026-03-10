London Tube drivers to begin strikes later in March
Source: Reuters
London Tube drivers will begin a series of 24-hour strikes later this month over planned changes to their working hours, the RMT union said in a statement on Tuesday.
The first of six announced strikes will begin on March 24, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The dispute centres around a plan to compress drivers' working week into four days, which the union says is a safety risk.
"We are clear that these proposals raise serious concerns around fatigue, safety and work-life balance," said RMT General Secretary Eddie Dempsey.
"There is still time for London Underground to come up with a workable solution but we will take strike action if we cannot get a negotiated settlement."
By Faig Mahmudov