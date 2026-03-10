London Tube drivers to begin strikes later in March

London Tube drivers to begin strikes later in March

+ ↺ − 16 px

London Tube drivers will begin a series ​of 24-hour strikes later ‌this month over planned changes to their working hours, the ​RMT union said in ​a statement on Tuesday.

The first ⁠of six announced strikes ​will begin on March 24, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES US says ‘significant progress’ made in limiting Iran’s missile capabilities

Airstrikes destroy air defense site in Ghaniabad near Tehran - VIDEO/PHOTOS

Israel carries out air strikes on southern Lebanon

Israeli strikes reportedly hit nuclear labs in Tehran

The ​dispute centres around a plan to compress drivers' working week into ​four days, which the ​union says is a safety risk.

"We ‌are ⁠clear that these proposals raise serious concerns around fatigue, safety and work-life balance," ​said RMT ​General ⁠Secretary Eddie Dempsey.

"There is still time for ​London Underground to come ​up ⁠with a workable solution but we will take strike ⁠action ​if we cannot ​get a negotiated settlement."

News.Az