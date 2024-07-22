NATO places over 500,000 troops on high alert

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO has placed more than 500,000 soldiers on high alert, the Alliance spokesperson, Farah Dakhlallah, told CNN, News.Az reports.

“Since 2014, NATO has undergone the most significant transformation in our collective defense in a generation. We have implemented the most comprehensive defense plans since the Cold War, with over 500,000 troops now at high readiness,” the spokesperson noted.At the Washington summit, NATO leaders confirmed that Ukraine is on an irreversible path to joining the Alliance. The joint statement emphasized NATO's efforts to isolate Russia, strengthen security on its eastern flank, and increase military assistance to Ukraine.

