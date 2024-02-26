NATO to hold maritime exercise Dynamic Manta

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO's Dynamic Manta maritime exercise will be starting Monday off southern Italy, the Allied Maritime Command announced, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

NATO allies Türkiye, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, the UK and the US are participating in the annual two-week drill, it said in a statement Sunday.

The Turkish Preveza-class submarine TCG Anafartalar (S-356) and Gabya-class frigate TCG Gediz (F-495) will be taking part in the sweeping anti-submarine warfare exercise in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Sicily.

According to the statement, the goal of the exercise will be to enhance the ability to perform naval tasks including sea control and sea denial, strengthening NATO's collective defense and crisis response capabilities.

News.Az

News.Az