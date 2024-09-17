NATO to open office in the Middle East

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO plans to establish a liaison office in Amman, Jordan, within the next few months to enhance communication and cooperation with Middle Eastern countries, according to Javier Colomina, the alliance’s Special Representative for Africa and the Middle East. The announcement was made in an interview with The National.

The new office will function similarly to an embassy, aiming to gather political intelligence, engage with local stakeholders, and improve the alliance's understanding of the region's evolving dynamics. Colomina hinted that additional offices could be opened in other countries if requested by NATO’s southern partners."There might be an opportunity to establish a presence in other countries, should our southern partners express such a desire," Colomina stated, as quoted by TASS.The Special Representative also emphasized that NATO’s increased focus on the Middle East would not affect its ongoing support for Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.In related news, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested on July 24 that the U.S. and Israel could form a Middle Eastern security alliance akin to NATO, named the "Abraham Alliance." This initiative would be designed to counter what he described as the growing Iranian threat. Netanyahu proposed that all nations at peace with Israel, along with those that join the peace process in the future, should be invited to participate in this alliance.Tensions in the Middle East escalated dramatically on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched an attack on southern Israel. In response, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) initiated Operation "Iron Swords" in Gaza. Hostilities are ongoing, with Israeli forces reporting frequent operations to neutralize militants in the region.

News.Az