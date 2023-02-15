NATO to reinforce protection of its underwater infrastructure due to Nord Stream sabotage

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Defense Ministers decided to reinforce the protection of its underwater infrastructure due to the sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference after the meeting of Defense Ministers in Brussels Wednesday, News.az reports citing TASS.

"Today, Ministers also addressed the security of the critical undersea infrastructure. The sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines has reminded us of all of the vulnerabilities we face. Ministers tasked the NATO military authorities to provide advice on what more we should do. Including through better coordination and cooperation with the private sector. And I am standing up a Critical Undersea Infrastructure Coordination Cell here at the NATO Headquarters," he said.

News.az

News.Az