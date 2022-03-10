NATO’s Stoltenberg to visit Turkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Turkiye on Friday to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum scheduled for March 11-13, News.Az reports citing the Alliance.

During the visit, Stoltenberg will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is a high-level gathering of professionals who deal with diplomacy such as political leaders, diplomats, opinion makers or academics. It presents an excellent platform for regional and global actors from the spheres of diplomacy, policy, and business to exchange ideas and address international challenges.

