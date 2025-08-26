NatWest banking app down, customers locked out of accounts

+ ↺ − 16 px

A major banking app is experiencing outages, leaving some NatWest customers unable to access their accounts this morning.

Users have complained on social media that they are seeing a message about Sainsbury’s Bank accounts being moved over to NatWest, resulting in them being locked out of their accounts, News.Az reports, citing The Sun.

NatWest recently bought the retail banking business of Sainsbury's Bank, including most of its credit card, personal loan, and savings accounts.

The bank posted to its official X account on Tuesday morning: "We are aware of the issue affecting some Mobile Banking features.

"If you need to complete a payment you can continue to use Online Banking/Telephone banking. We're working to fix this as fast as possible."

There were over 100 reports on DownDetector regarding issues with the app on Tuesday morning.

One customer posted a picture to X of a message they received on their app reading: "Welcome to NatWest app ... While we move your account over, find all the info you need about the transfer journey on our hub.

"We'll let you know by email or post when your mobile app is ready to use."

The frustrated customer wrote: "Go to log into my NatWest account and I get this message, because you bought Sainsbury's Bank, but you've given no way to clear the message.

"So I can't access my banking on the app and I can't access the online banking because I need the app for verification."

Several customers responded to the post saying they were having the same issue.

Another customer said: "My Sainsbury savings account is transferring to NatWest but I also have NatWest current and savings accounts.

"When I try and use my NatWest app the only option is a link to the transfer Hub and I cannot access my existing NatWest accounts."

Another customer complained that they had been unable to pay their bills due to the issue with the app.

Some customers have said they fixed the issues by deleting the app and reinstalling it.

News.Az