Starlink restored after brief outage in the U.S.

Elon Musk's Starlink service was restored for users in the U.S. after a brief outage on Monday, according to the tracking website Downdetector.com.

The outage eased to over 2,800 users reporting issues with the service as of 2:13 p.m. ET, from its peak of over 43,000 incidents, according to the website, which tracks outages by collating status reports from multiple sources, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Starlink parent, SpaceX, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

