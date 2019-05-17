Nearly 850,000 tourists from 170 countries visit Azerbaijan since early 2019

In January-April 2019, 848,400 tourists and stateless persons from 170 countries visited Azerbaijan, which is 0.1 percent more compared to the same period in 2018, Trend reports referring to State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

Among those who arrived in Azerbaijan in January-April 2019, 27.3 percent were citizens of Russia, 26.8 percent - Georgia, 11.1 percent - Turkey, 8 percent - Iran, 3.8 percent - the UAE, 1.8 percent - Ukraine and India each, 1.4 percent - Pakistan, 1.3 percent - Iraq, 16.6 percent - citizens of other countries, 0.1 percent - stateless persons.

Men accounted for 69.5 percent of the visitors , while only 30.5 percent were women.

The largest increase among visitors during the reported period was observed among Egyptian citizens (2.2 times), Saudi Arabia (1.9 times), India and Turkmenistan (1.8 times), China (1.6 times), Japan (37, 1 percent), Canada (31.8 percent), Pakistan (28.8 percent), Georgia (22.6 percent), Poland (20.8 percent) and the Republic of Korea (20.5 percent).

In January-April 2019, the number of visitors from the EU states increased by 7 percent and reached 34,200 people, while the number of visitors from the Gulf countries decreased by 27.5 percent and reached 142,900 people.

Meanwhile, the number of those, who visited Azerbaijan from the CIS countries decreased by 1 percent and amounted to 282,000 people.

When traveling to Azerbaijan, 61.1 percent of foreigners and stateless persons used rail and road transport, 38.1 percent - air, 0.8 percent - water transport.

During the reported period, the number of Azerbaijani citizens who went to foreign countries increased by 26.9 percent compared to last year and reached 1,636,400 people.

According to the State Border Service, 39.2 percent of them visited Iran, 27.2 percent - Georgia, 18.3 percent - Russia, 9.7 percent -Turkey, 5.6 percent - other countries.

Among them, men accounted for 66.6 percent of the visitors , while only 33.4 being women.

The number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting Iran during the reported period increased by 79.7 percent, Georgia - 10.6 percent, Russia - 6 percent and Turkey - 1.2 percent.

In January-April 2019, when traveling abroad, 83.7 percent of Azerbaijanis used rail and road transport, 15.4 percent - air, 0.9 percent - water transport.

