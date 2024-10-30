Nepal earns NPR 4.75 billion through carbon trading projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nepal has generated NPR 4.75 billion from carbon trading projects, earning USD 2.87 million in the last fiscal year. The Alternative Energy Promotion Centre (APEC) has led income from eight carbon trading initiatives since 2011, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

During the 28th-anniversary celebrations of APEC in Kathmandu, Nepal’s Minister for Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation, Dipak Khadka, emphasized the government’s commitment to promoting renewable energy. He highlighted that the Centre plays a crucial role in achieving Nepal’s goal of generating 28,500 megawatts of electricity by 2035.The event also recognized individuals and organizations contributing to renewable energy development. Minister of State for Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation, Purna Bahadur Tamang, praised APEC’s efforts in delivering electricity to off-grid areas through renewable energy solutions.APEC Executive Director Nabaraj Dhakal shared that the Centre has so far developed micro and small-scale hydropower projects totaling 40,253 kilowatts. Additionally, APEC has provided renewable energy services to 3.65 million households across Nepal.

