Nestle recalls infant formula across Europe

Nestle is recalling specific batches of its SMA, BEBA, and NAN infant formulas across Europe after detecting a potential toxin that could cause nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps.

The recall affects Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland, and Britain, and is the largest in Nestle’s history, covering more than 800 products from over 10 factories, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company said no illnesses have been reported so far. Tests revealed the potential presence of cereulide, a heat-stable toxin from Bacillus cereus, which cannot be destroyed by cooking or boiling water. Nestle identified the risk at a factory in the Netherlands and is working to limit supply disruptions while advising consumers not to use the affected products.

