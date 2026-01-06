Merz warns Ukraine faces humanitarian energy crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has warned that Ukraine is on the verge of a humanitarian energy crisis amid intensified Russian attacks targeting critical infrastructure, according to a letter he sent to parliamentary leaders of the CDU/CSU and SPD.

Merz said the Kremlin, led by Vladimir Putin, is not seeking peace in the fourth winter of the war. Instead, Moscow continues to order severe strikes on Ukraine’s civilian energy and utility systems, actions the chancellor described as war crimes, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The German government is working to help end the conflict, Merz noted, but stressed that this would only be possible if Ukraine receives “real security guarantees” from the United States and Europe.

Ukrainians are already experiencing prolonged electricity outages due to repeated attacks, with repairs slowed by the scale of the damage. In many regions, including Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts, residents face simultaneous disruptions to water, heating, and gas supplies. The situation has raised serious humanitarian concerns as winter continues.

