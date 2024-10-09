Netanyahu and Biden hold phone call to discuss West Asia and Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday to discuss recent developments in West Asia and Iran, News.Az reports citing Reuters .

The call was the leaders' first known chat since August and coincided with a sharp escalation of Israel's conflict with both Iran and Hezbollah with no sign of an imminent ceasefire deal to end the conflict with the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas in Gaza.Tehran has said any retaliation by the Tel Aviv regime to its missile attack last Tuesday would be met with vast destruction.

News.Az