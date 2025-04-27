Netanyahu: Iran nuclear deal must eliminate enrichment capabilities

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated at the JNS International Policy Summit on Sunday that Israel will only support a nuclear deal with Iran if it removes Tehran's ability to enrich uranium, News.Az informs via JNS.

The only way to prevent the Islamic Republic from building a nuclear weapon is to dismantle “all the infrastructure of Iran’s nuclear program,” he said, adding, “That is the deal.”

Israel, he continued, “cannot live with anything short of that—anything short of that could bring you the opposite result, because Iran will say, all right, I won’t enrich, wait, run out the clock, wait for another president, do it again.” This, he said, was “unacceptable.”

According to the prime minister, “a bad deal is worse than no deal.”

“And the only good deal that works is a deal like the one that was made with Libya, that removed all the infrastructure,” he declared, echoing remarks he made during an April 7 meeting at the White House.

He emphasized that while it is “important” that Jerusalem and Washington share the same goals, “We have to make sure that Iran does not get nuclear weapons.”

In addition to eliminating Tehran’s ability to enrich uranium, the prevention of Iran’s development of ballistic missiles should also be addressed, he continued.

“I think these are the two requirements. I said to President Trump that I hope that this is what the negotiators will do,” he said. “But I said one way or the other, Iran will not have nuclear weapons.”

Iran and the United States concluded a third round of indirect nuclear talks on Saturday in Muscat, Oman, with both sides citing “serious progress” but warning that significant disagreements remain.