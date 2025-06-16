Netanyahu: Israel ‘on path to victory’ over Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Monday that Israel is “on the path to achieving victory” over Iran.

During a visit to the Tel Nof air base in central Israel, he praised the country’s armed forces for their role in the ongoing military campaign, saying “many in the world salute you and admire you,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“We are on the path to achieving victory, and this was achieved thanks to our heroic pilots, our wonderful ground crews, who are also doing an amazing job,” he said.

Netanyahu asserted that Israel is advancing toward two key strategic objectives: eliminating both the nuclear and missile threats posed by Iran.

“By controlling the skies over Tehran, we are achieving these goals—unlike the criminal regime in Iran, which attacks our civilians and seeks to kill our women and children,” he stated.

“With God’s help, we will triumph, and we will continue until victory is achieved,” the prime minister said.

News.Az