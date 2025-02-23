Netanyahu: Israel ready to resume fighting in Gaza at any moment

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli army is ready to resume intensive fighting in the Gaza Strip at any moment; operational plans for this have already been prepared, and the ultimate goal is the defeat of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas.

This was stated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking to graduates of officer courses, News.Az reported.

"We are ready to return to intensive combat operations at any moment. Operational plans have already been developed," he said.

Netanyahu stressed that the main goals of the operation in Gaza remain unchanged: the return of every single hostage held there and the complete defeat of Hamas. "Victory, victory and only victory," the prime minister said, noting that it "can be achieved through negotiations, but it can also be achieved in other ways." "From the very beginning of the war, I believed that a combination of military and political pressure would lead to the return of our kidnapped people, and indeed, our heroic fighters have exerted military pressure on Hamas, including recently. This pressure, this troop buildup, along with the decisive statements by [US] President Donald] Trump, have led to the release of the hostages in recent weeks. I promise you that we will not give up on the task of bringing home everyone, without exception," he added.

Netanyahu also thanked Trump for sending weapons to Israel, which, according to the prime minister, "will seriously help achieve a complete victory" for Israel, and once again positively assessed the American leader's proposal to evict all Palestinians from Gaza. "We support President Trump's breakthrough plan, which should give the residents of Gaza the freedom to leave and allow the creation of another Gaza," Netanyahu noted.

News.Az