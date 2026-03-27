Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs talk about the normalization process
Photo credit: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The sides welcomed positive developments in advancing the normalization process between the two countries, News.Az reports.
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Bayramov and Mirzoyan also discussed regional issues and cooperation within multilateral platforms.
By Ulviyya Salmanli