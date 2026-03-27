Volkswagen Rivian software deal clears key milestone

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Volkswagen has reached a key milestone in its software partnership with Rivian, clearing the way for the next phase of investment in their joint venture.

The German carmaker said winter testing of the first vehicles using the new software platform has been successfully completed, marking significant progress in the collaboration, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The partnership is central to CEO Oliver Blume’s strategy to modernise Volkswagen’s technology capabilities after years of challenges within its in-house software division.

The joint project aims to develop a next-generation software system that will support future models across Volkswagen’s core brand, its Scout pickup line and premium subsidiary Audi.

Volkswagen has committed up to $5.8 billion to the collaboration by 2027, underscoring the importance of the deal as the company seeks to compete with tech-driven rivals like Tesla and BYD.

The milestone highlights Volkswagen’s push to accelerate its transition into a software-focused automotive player in an increasingly competitive electric vehicle market.

News.Az