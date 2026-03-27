5th Stratcom Summit underway in Istanbul, Türkiye

The Fifth International Strategic Communication Summit – "Stratcom Summit 26" is being held in Istanbul, Turkey, organized by the Public Relations Department of the Turkish Presidency.

The summit serves as an important platform for discussing current challenges in the field of strategic communication against the backdrop of global geopolitical and communication transformations, News.Az reports.

Representatives of government agencies, international experts, key figures in the strategic communication field, leading specialists, and representatives of academic circles are participating in the event.

In a panel session on the topic “Transformation of Global Public Opinion in the Digital Communication Ecosystem,” the Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, Ahmad Ismayilov, emphasized that in the digital communication environment, public opinion has taken on a global and dynamic nature, creating both new opportunities and negative consequences such as misinformation and a crisis of trust. He stressed the importance of increasing media literacy, promoting local content, applying technological solutions, and strengthening institutional cooperation to manage these processes effectively. Ahmad Ismayilov highlighted that establishing strategic communication on a proactive basis and expanding international collaboration is crucial for creating a sustainable and reliable information environment.

During the panel discussions scheduled for March 27-28, various issues will be discussed, including the role of narratives in the modern communication environment, the dynamics of global information flow, the impact of digital technologies, and the importance of information management during crisis periods.