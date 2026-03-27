Black Sea Blue Economy Summit kicks off in Türkiye's Trabzon

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The Black Sea Blue Economy Summit officially started on Friday in Trabzon, gathering key stakeholders from the region and beyond.

The summit convenes senior public officials, representatives of international organisations, policymakers, financial institutions, and industry leaders to discuss key priorities in sustainable maritime development, a correspondent of News.Az reports from Trabzon.

Central themes include regional cooperation, climate-resilient infrastructure, coastal protection, and advancing the blue economy across the wider Black Sea basin.

The summit agenda covers a broad range of topics shaping the future of the maritime sector, including blue economy trends, marine technologies and defence, blue finance and entrepreneurship, and international collaboration frameworks. Additional sessions focus on maritime logistics, fisheries and aquaculture, sustainable tourism, artificial intelligence and data, blue energy, and environmental protection in the face of climate change.

The event is supported by several prominent institutions, including the Trabzon Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Karadeniz Technical University, Piri Reis University, Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University, the Trabzon Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports, and the Eastern Black Sea Development Agency.

On its opening day, the summit featured a panel discussion titled “Regional Cooperation and Sustainable Blue Economy: Shared Vision, Shared Future, Security.” The session highlighted the importance of collaborative approaches to ensuring sustainable and secure maritime development in the region. Participants emphasised the need for stronger institutional coordination and policy alignment among Black Sea countries to address shared environmental and economic challenges. The discussion also underscored the growing role of innovation and data-driven solutions in enhancing maritime resilience and long-term sustainability.

Speakers included Merve Safa Kavakcı, First Deputy Secretary-General of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization; Achraf Bouali, Director of the OECD Istanbul Centre; Borys Kolisnychenko, Deputy Secretary-General of the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly of Ukraine; and Ivan Kyrylenko, Member of the Ukrainian delegation to the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly and former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine.

The summit is expected to continue with further sessions aimed at fostering innovation, strengthening regional partnerships, and promoting sustainable economic growth across the Black Sea region.

News.Az