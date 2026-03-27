Putin attends virtual opening of renovated Azerbaijan Theater in Derbent

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On March 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin participated via video conference in the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan State Musical Drama Theater in Derbent following its extensive reconstruction.

During the ceremony, the Russian head of state noted that the opening of the renovated theater is a significant event for the cultural life of Dagestan, the entire country, and the nations of the Caucasus. He emphasized the importance of ensuring a rich cultural environment is accessible not only in capital cities but across all regions, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The Russian President drew attention to the theater's storied history dating back to the 19th century, praising the dedication of its artists and noting that the institution now occupies a state-of-the-art facility.

Putin particularly highlighted the international significance of the project, describing the theaters in Derbent and Baku as "bridges" between the cultures of Russia and Azerbaijan. Welcoming guests from Baku, he emphasized that relations between the two countries are developing on the solid foundation of a shared historical past and cultural heritage. He also expressed his gratitude to the leadership of Azerbaijan for their continued support of the Russian Drama Theater in Baku.

The event was also attended by Head of Dagestan Sergey Melikov, a delegation from Azerbaijan, and members of the theatrical community. It was noted that the inauguration of the renovated theater is a landmark achievement for the region's cultural life and the strengthening of humanitarian ties.

The theater building, which previously functioned as the "Rodina" cinema, has been completely reconstructed. As part of the festivities, mass events dedicated to the Novruz holiday, an awards ceremony, and a concert program are scheduled.

The theater’s history spans nearly 150 years, originating from an amateur Turkic drama circle created by members of the Azerbaijani intelligentsia in Derbent, which eventually evolved into a professional state theater.

News.Az