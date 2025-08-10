Netanyahu puts forward 5 conditions for ending the war in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 10, at a press conference in Jerusalem for foreign media, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the "Five Principles for Ending the War" in the Gaza Strip, News.Az informs.

According to the document, the conditions for ending the conflict are the disarmament of Hamas, the release of all Israeli hostages, the demilitarization of the enclave, Israel's provision of security in the region, and the transfer of power to a "non-Israeli peaceful civilian administration," APA reports. Netanyahu confirmed his intention to take control of Gaza City, calling it "the best way to end the war quickly." He stressed that Israel would open safe humanitarian corridors and new aid points. According to him, Israel's goal is not occupation, but "liberation" of the territory.

