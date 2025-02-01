News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
8.1°C
46.6°F
Feels like:
5.6°C
5.6°F
| Overcast
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Israeli Prime Minister
Tag:
Israeli Prime Minister
Netanyahu’s visit to the U.S.: what comes next?
16 Feb 2026-09:42
Netanyahu plans to discuss potential new strikes on Iran with Trump
20 Dec 2025-22:06
Netanyahu said Israel faces security challenges
13 Oct 2025-02:30
Netanyahu puts forward 5 conditions for ending the war in Gaza
11 Aug 2025-03:20
Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
08 Jul 2025-04:44
Netanyahu convenes narrow cabinet to discuss hostage deal — PM's office
05 Jul 2025-22:21
Netanyahu appeals to Americans for support
14 Jun 2025-23:12
Netanyahu: Strikes targeted 'the heart' of Iran's weapons program
13 Jun 2025-06:50
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Azerbaijan postponed
03 May 2025-21:36
Qatargate scandal: Police probing Netanyahu, two top aides arrested
31 Mar 2025-22:42
Latest News
Apple hints at product launch, Nvidia stock struggles
4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Türkiye’s Kahramanmaraş
EU imposed sanctions against 54 Belarusian security officials and 7 legal entities
WEF President Brende resigns following Epstein links disclosure
Kim Jong Un threatens to 'completely destroy' South Korea
EU states told to use existing fund for safe abortions after citizens' petition
Iran, US agree to resume talks after consultations in capitals
Spain to check Gibraltar arrivals under post-Brexit deal
Armenian PM meets with Polish President
US-Iran talks wrap up
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31