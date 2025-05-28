Netanyahu says Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar has been killed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar, the younger brother of the group's late leader Yahya Sinwar, has been killed, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed lawmakers on Wednesday.

One of Israel's most wanted men, Sinwar took over last October after his sibling was killed in southern Gaza, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Yahya Sinwar masterminded the Hamas terror attack on Oct. 7, 2023, which triggered the war with Israel, and was later named the overall leader of the militant group after Israel killed his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh, in Iran.

Netanyahu's comments came after the Israeli military said in a statement that it hsd struck “dozens of targets throughout the Gaza strip” over the past 48 hours, including anti-tank missile posts and weapons storage facilities.

Meanwhile, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said that at least one person was killed and 48 were wounded when gunshots were fired on a crowd that overran a new aid distribution site that was set up by an Israeli and U.S.-backed foundation. It was not immediately clear who opened fire.

Netanyahu has vowed to keep fighting in Gaza until Hamas is destroyed and until it returns the remaining 58 hostages seized during the Oct. 7 attack, during which 1,200 people were killed.

News.Az