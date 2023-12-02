Netanyahu tells Blinken Israeli plan to create buffer zone inside Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sources said Friday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Israel will establish a buffer zone inside Gaza, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Israeli public broadcaster, KAN, quoted an Israeli official without identifying him, who said Netanyahu told Blinken that the Israeli army will establish a "buffer zero deep inside Gaza."

KAN said Netanyahu told Blinken Israel will keep security control over Gaza in the post-war period, and the issue enjoys consensus among members of Israel's War Cabinet.

The broadcaster, however, said the US and Arab countries reject any Israeli plan to reduce the space of Palestinian territories in Gaza.

Netanyahu's office or the US has commented on the report.

Earlier Friday, Israel and Hamas traded blame for violating terms of a seven-day humanitarian pause that began Nov. 24.

The Israeli army resumed attacks across the Gaza Strip early Friday after declaring the end of a humanitarian pause, resulting in hundreds of Palestinian casualties.

News.Az