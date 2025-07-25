Netflix ends $100 million deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

+ ↺ − 16 px

Netflix will not renew its reported $100 million (£73 million) deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, ending the five-year content partnership that began in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex produced several shows for the platform, including their 2022 docuseries Harry and Meghan, which amassed an impressive 64 million viewing hours. However, subsequent projects saw a steep decline in audience interest, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

In 2024, Harry released Polo, a series about his passion for the sport, which reportedly drew only 500,000 views. Meghan launched a lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, earlier this year, which received mixed reviews and was mocked on social media.

“There’s no animosity from either side,” a source told People. “Things have just run their course.”

Netflix insiders suggested the streaming service felt they had extracted the maximum value from the Sussexes’ partnership, noting the initial hit documentary as the high point. The source said:

“Netflix were clever in that they got a hell of a lot of viewers for the first documentary series… The content got weaker from there, but for £20 million a year, anything was better than nothing.”

The report also indicated that Meghan Markle’s focus has shifted towards building her own brand, a dynamic Netflix was unwilling to compete with.

“Publicly, there will not be a statement, but if things change, a one-off project could be possible,” the source added. “For Harry, this will be a blow — it’s a huge loss of revenue.”

Netflix and representatives for Harry and Meghan have not responded for comment.

News.Az