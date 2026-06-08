Peru’s Fujimori leads presidential runoff in tight race - VIDEO

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Peru’s conservative presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori has taken a narrow lead in the country’s runoff election, according to official results with more than 90% of votes counted.

Fujimori secured 50.48% of the vote, while her leftist rival Roberto Sanchez received 49.52%, leaving the outcome still too close to call as counting continues, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Sanchez, a congressman with strong backing in rural regions, remains within less than 200,000 votes of Fujimori. Early projections from pollster Ipsos had previously shown a statistical tie between the two candidates, with Sanchez briefly ahead.

The race has tightened as vote counting continues into a second day, echoing the closely contested 2021 presidential runoff between Fujimori and Pedro Castillo, which took weeks to resolve amid legal challenges.

Votes from Lima, where Fujimori enjoys strong support, were counted first, while remaining ballots from rural areas are expected to influence the final outcome.

News.Az