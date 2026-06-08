Greece announces limited cabinet reshuffle

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Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a limited cabinet reshuffle on Monday, involving several deputy ministerial posts, government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said.

Key cabinet portfolios remain unchanged, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Giorgos Kotsiras was appointed deputy minister of transport, replacing Konstantinos Kyranakis, who was recently elected secretary-general of the ruling New Democracy party.

Tasos Chatzivasileiou was named deputy foreign minister for European affairs, while Dimitris Markopoulos was appointed deputy minister of national economy and finance.

Marilena Soukouli was also appointed deputy minister of environment and energy following the recent death of Nikos Tagaras.

The newly appointed officials are scheduled to be sworn in on Friday.

The current government's term is due to expire in June 2027.

News.Az