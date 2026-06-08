Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian foreign ministers meet in Istanbul
- 08 Jun 2026 17:12
- 08 Jun 2026 17:32
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Photo: AZERTAC
The 10th trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia was held on June 8.
Hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the meeting took place at the Çırağan Palace in Istanbul, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC. Prior to the meeting, the ministers posed for a group photo.
The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia are expected to deliver press statements following the trilateral meeting.