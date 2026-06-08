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Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian foreign ministers meet in Istanbul

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Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian foreign ministers meet in Istanbul
Photo: AZERTAC

The 10th trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia was held on June 8.

Hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the meeting took place at the Çırağan Palace in Istanbul, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC. Prior to the meeting, the ministers posed for a group photo.

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia are expected to deliver press statements following the trilateral meeting.


News.Az 

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