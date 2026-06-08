Kenya police fire tear gas, arrest ex chief justice at national park protest

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Riot police fired tear gas to disperse ​scores of protesters rallying on Monday ‌against plans to build on part of a national park in Kenya's capital.



Officers moved in and ​arrested at least nine people, including former ​Chief Justice David Maraga, outside the ⁠main entrance of Nairobi National Park, Reuters ​reporters said, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

The Kenya Wildlife Service has defended ​the project, saying it will expand an animal orphanage on the site, Africa's only wildlife reserve within ​a capital city.

Protesters - who waved placards ​marked with "Nature is not vacant land" and other slogans - ‌say ⁠the plans, including a parking area for more than 1,000 vehicles, will encroach on one of Kenya's most famous protected areas.

The ​park lies ​just 10km (6 ⁠miles) from Nairobi's central business district. Rhinos, lions, buffalo and leopards ​can be seen against the ​backdrop ⁠of the city's skyline.

"We are gathered here because Nairobi National Park is once again under ⁠threat," ​activist Nyaguthii Chege told ​reporters at the scene.

News.Az