Gas explosion kills six in Uzbekistan

Gas explosion kills six in Uzbekistan

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A gas explosion killed ​six and injured ‌five people at a liquid gas ​filling station ​in Uzbekistan's southern Kashkadarya ⁠region, the ​Uzbek emergency ministry ​press service said on Monday

A fire that erupted ​following the ​explosion also damaged four ‌vehicles, ⁠including two gas transportation trucks and two underground ​fuel storage ​tanks, ⁠it said, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

In Uzbekistan, apart ​from natural ​gas ⁠distributed by pipes, many businesses and ⁠households ​use ​liquid petroleum gas.

News.Az