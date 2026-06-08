Gas explosion kills six in Uzbekistan
Source: Reuters
A gas explosion killed six and injured five people at a liquid gas filling station in Uzbekistan's southern Kashkadarya region, the Uzbek emergency ministry press service said on Monday
A fire that erupted following the explosion also damaged four vehicles, including two gas transportation trucks and two underground fuel storage tanks, it said, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
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