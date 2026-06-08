Yandex metrika counter

Gas explosion kills six in Uzbekistan

  • Central Asia
  • Share
Gas explosion kills six in Uzbekistan
Source: Reuters

A gas explosion killed ​six and injured ‌five people at a liquid gas ​filling station ​in Uzbekistan's southern Kashkadarya ⁠region, the ​Uzbek emergency ministry ​press service said on Monday

A fire that erupted ​following the ​explosion also damaged four ‌vehicles, ⁠including two gas transportation trucks and two underground ​fuel storage ​tanks, ⁠it said, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

In Uzbekistan, apart ​from natural ​gas ⁠distributed by pipes, many businesses and ⁠households ​use ​liquid petroleum gas.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      