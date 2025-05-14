Netherlands signs deal to acquire 46 Leopard 2A8 tanks

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 14, the Netherlands made a major move to restore its armored capabilities by signing a contract to acquire at least 46 Leopard 2A8 main battle tanks. This marks the return of a dedicated tank battalion to the Dutch Army after a 14-year hiatus.

The agreement, formalized by State Secretary for Defense Gijs Tuinman in Amersfoort, aligns the Netherlands with a German-led procurement initiative, ensuring delivery of the advanced tanks between 2028 and 2031, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

This move responds to heightened security concerns in Europe and NATO’s call for enhanced ground combat power, driven by the evolving geopolitical landscape and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The acquisition, valued between €1 billion and €2.5 billion, underscores the Netherlands’ commitment to modernizing its military and meeting NATO’s defense spending targets.

The Leopard 2A8, developed by Germany’s Krauss-Maffei Wegmann [KMW] and Rheinmetall, represents the latest evolution of the Leopard 2 series, a battle-tested platform with a storied operational history.

Measuring 10.97 meters in length [including the barrel], 3.75 meters in width, and 3 meters in height, the tank weighs approximately 66 tons, balancing mobility with formidable protection.

Its primary armament is the Rheinmetall 120mm L55 smoothbore cannon, capable of firing a range of high-penetration and programmable rounds, including armor-piercing fin-stabilized discarding sabot [APFSDS] and multi-purpose high-explosive rounds.

The cannon’s advanced fire control system ensures precision targeting, even at extended ranges exceeding 4,000 meters. Secondary armament includes two 7.62mm MG3A1 machine guns, with one mounted coaxially and the other on a remote-controlled weapon station, providing defense against infantry and light vehicles.

The tank’s Trophy Active Protection System [APS], developed by Israel’s Rafael, enhances survivability by intercepting incoming anti-tank missiles and rocket-propelled grenades, a critical feature in modern warfare where such threats are prevalent.

Powered by an MTU MB 873 Ka-501 V12 twin-turbo diesel engine, the Leopard 2A8 delivers 1,500 horsepower, achieving a maximum road speed of 68 km/h and a cross-country speed of approximately 45 km/h. Its advanced suspension system ensures agility across diverse terrains, from urban environments to rugged landscapes.

