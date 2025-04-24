Netherlands summons Iran envoy over alleged assassination attempts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's ambassador to the Netherlands was summoned on Thursday after the Dutch intelligence agency alleged Tehran's involvement in two attempted assassinations in Europe, according to a spokesperson from the Foreign Ministry.

The Dutch general intelligence agency, known as the AIVD, said in its annual report published on Thursday that two men were arrested in June 2024 in the Dutch town of Haarlem after an assassination attempt there on an Iranian residing in the country, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

One of the suspects is also suspected of the failed assassination attempt on Spanish politician and Iran critic, Alejo Vidal-Quadras, in Madrid in November 2023, it said.

“The two assassination attempts fit into the modus operandi that Iran has been using for years: using criminal networks in Europe to silence purported opponents of the regime. Based on intelligence, it is likely that Iran is responsible for the two liquidation attempts,” the AIVD said.

Several months after surviving the shooting attack, Vidal-Quadras, who co-founded the Spanish far-right party, Vox, said he believed that Iran’s government had hired hit men to assassinate him over his links to an Iranian dissident group, without providing evidence of the assertion.

