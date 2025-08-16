Yandex metrika counter

New batch of Afghan youth commissioned to army

Source: Xinhua

A total of 361 Afghan youth men have officially joined the national army after completing military training, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported Saturday,  News.az reports citing BBC.

The graduates received their certificates during a ceremony, marking the second group of Afghan youth to the army within a week, according to the report.

The recruitment underscored the interim government's efforts to strengthen Afghanistan's defence capabilities and build a professional military force.


