New head of Scottish government announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

The SNP leader is to succeed Humza Yousaf, who resigned from office earlier on Tuesday.Swinney was backed by 64 MSPs, while the Scottish Green cohort of seven MSPs abstained, guaranteeing him the required majority.His appointment will be rubber-stamped by the King before he is officially sworn in at the Court of Session on Wednesday.Swinney, who has 16 years' cabinet experience and led the SNP between 2000 and 2004, will take office in the week the Scottish Parliament marked 25 years since devolution.He was appointed SNP leader unopposed on Monday after potential rival Kate Forbes opted not to run. She has been pledged a "significant" role in Mr Swinney's government.

News.Az