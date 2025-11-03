New Israeli ambassador reaches Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s new ambassador to Russia, Oded Joseph, has arrived in Moscow and will soon assume his duties, News.Az reports, citing the TASS.

“Yes, that’s correct,” the spokesperson said, noting that his predecessor, Simona Halperin, has already left the country.

Before his appointment to Moscow, Joseph was deputy director general and head of the Middle East department at the foreign ministry. He previously served as Israel’s ambassador to Kenya and has held postings in Moscow, Washington and Singapore.

It was reported on July 21 that Halperin would end her term early in October. The embassy later clarified that her early departure was linked to a new role — she is set to lead the ministry’s European department. Halperin had served as ambassador to Russia since November 2024.

News.Az