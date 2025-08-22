New Jersey declares state of emergency as Hurricane Erin threatens coastal flooding - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency Thursday as Hurricane Erin churns up hazardous conditions along the East Coast.

Officials said parts of New Jersey will experience sustained winds of up to 50 mph, waves on the Jersey Shore may be as high as 17 feet, and flood-prone areas may see up to 3 feet of water, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

"Over the past couple of days, we have seen the effects of Hurricane Erin along the Jersey Shore in the form of dangerous rip tides. Today and tomorrow will be no exception," Murphy said. "As the storm moves past New Jersey over the next 24 hours, we are expecting high surf and rip currents, coastal and flash flooding, and a high erosion risk in parts of the state. We ask all New Jerseyans to monitor local weather forecasts and warnings and stay informed on evacuation protocols, especially if you're down the Shore."

The state of emergency took effect at 2 p.m. Thursday. A coastal flood warning is also in effect for the Jersey Shore and high surf advisory for New York's south-facing beaches.

Many beaches remain closed to swimming, and officials urge people to avoid the water.

While Hurricane Erin is forecast to stay hundreds of miles offshore, the East Coast is still feeling its indirect impacts.

Towns along the Jersey Shore have been preparing for the storm, telling people to move their cars to higher ground before the water levels rise. Residents have also been asked to secure their outdoor furniture and check on their boats, docks and slips to make sure they are tied up tight.

In Sea Bright, which sits between the Atlantic Ocean and two rivers, residents say they're hopeful rock barriers along the ocean and metal bulkheads placed along the Shrewsbury River after Superstorm Sandy will help keep them safe.

At Manasquan Inlet Beach, massive waves crashed against the rocks. The winds from Hurricane Erin were also kicking up the sand, and beachgoers could feel it hitting them in the face.

At the Riverside Cafe in the inlet, owner Michael Parziale moved his vehicles to higher ground as a precaution. The cafe went through Superstorm Sandy.

"We witnessed so many nor'easters and hurricanes. We always watch the tidal phases for the moon, and it's going to be a new moon, so we know it's going to get increased," Parziale said.

Some beaches along the Shore saw winds up to 45 miles per hour, toppling over lifeguard posts in Seaside Park. Thunderous waves crashed along a barrier in Wildwood, causing the street to flood.

