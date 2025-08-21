Hurricane Erin’s waves rock ferry off Rhode Island coast - VIDEO

From @NBC10 viewer Judy on Block Island. This is the Wednesday evening ferry coming into the Island. Doesn't look fun! #HurricaneErin pic.twitter.com/QHdeBox8Ss

Erin remains a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, a slight downtick from late Wednesday, according to the 2 a.m. ET update from the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical storm conditions have now reached parts of North Carolina’s Outer Banks and “will spread northward along the Virginia coastline” Thursday morning, the NHC said.

Erin is currently about 200 miles southeast from Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Tropical-storm-force winds extend 300 miles from the storm’s center, up from around 265 miles.

The massive hurricane is roving north, roughly tracking alongside the US East Coast, much of which is under threat of deadly rip currents and dangerous surf conditions.

The hurricane is expected to weaken in the coming days and become post-tropical Saturday, the NHC said.

Erin’s strength has ebbed and flowed since undergoing one of the fastest intensifications ever seen in a hurricane at the end of last week.