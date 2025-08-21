Hurricane Erin’s waves rock ferry off Rhode Island coast - VIDEO
Hurricane Erin’s waves rock ferry off Rhode Island coast
A ferry traveling from Block Island, Rhode Island, was seen struggling against rough waves as Hurricane Erin’s swells hit the area on Wednesday.
“It was very busy around the dock because people heard that the ferries might be canceled for two days and some were scrambling to get off the island,” Judy O’Keefe, who filmed the boat from Old Harbor, Rhode Island, said, News.Az reports, citing CNN.